Head-To-Head Analysis: Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) vs. China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY)

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) and China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lifeway Foods and China Mengniu Dairy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifeway Foods 5.39% 14.20% 11.25% China Mengniu Dairy N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Lifeway Foods has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mengniu Dairy has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

36.4% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of China Mengniu Dairy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Lifeway Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lifeway Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. China Mengniu Dairy pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lifeway Foods pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lifeway Foods and China Mengniu Dairy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifeway Foods $188.28 million 2.03 $9.02 million $0.66 38.07 China Mengniu Dairy $12.34 billion 0.66 $14.54 million N/A N/A

China Mengniu Dairy has higher revenue and earnings than Lifeway Foods.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lifeway Foods and China Mengniu Dairy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifeway Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00 China Mengniu Dairy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Lifeway Foods presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.50%. Given Lifeway Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lifeway Foods is more favorable than China Mengniu Dairy.

Summary

Lifeway Foods beats China Mengniu Dairy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc. produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream. It sells its products under the Lifeway, GlenOaks Farms, and Fresh Made brand names, as well as under private labels on behalf of customers primarily through direct sales force, brokers, and distributors. Lifeway Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Morton Grove, Illinois.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy products under the MENGNIU brand in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Liquid Milk Business, Ice Cream Business, Milk Formula Business, and Cheese Business, and Other segments. The Liquid Milk Business segment offers ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, yogurt, and fresh milk. The Ice Cream Business segment manufactures and distributes dairy-based ice cream. The Milk Formula Business segment manufactures and distributes milk powder. The Cheese Business segment is involved in manufacture and distribution of cheese. The Other segment engages in manufacture of raw materials for daily products; and trading business. It also produces and sells organic food and formula products for babies and toddlers; and provides commercial factoring and financing guarantee services. China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

