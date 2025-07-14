Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 169,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 106,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 82,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 37,199 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $262,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.8%

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.87 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

