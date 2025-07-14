OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 511.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 957,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801,048 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $48,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.