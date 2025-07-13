Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 2.5% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $40,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 180,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $235.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $244.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.73.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.