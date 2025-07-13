A&I Financial Services LLC Invests $777,000 in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

A&I Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000. Dynatrace accounts for about 0.5% of A&I Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,161,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,260,000 after buying an additional 484,877 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,361,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,811,000 after buying an additional 493,987 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,570,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,449,000 after buying an additional 700,332 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,025,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,860,000 after buying an additional 834,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,985,000 after buying an additional 87,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.49. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.26.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,033.84. This represents a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

