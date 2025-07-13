Stephens Investment Management Group LLC Invests $108.05 Million in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 970,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,048,000. Expand Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $446,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter worth $466,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Expand Energy Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $105.57 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $81.66 and a 52 week high of $123.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expand Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.91%.

Expand Energy Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

