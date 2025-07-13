Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,922,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,661,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,168,000 after buying an additional 1,570,144 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 23,923.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after buying an additional 728,942 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,469,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,662,000 after buying an additional 512,963 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,333,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,044,000 after purchasing an additional 327,415 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $273.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $281.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.49. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 100.64% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.52%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.