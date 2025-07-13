SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Lifted by Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 209,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23,115 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 266.9% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 31,274 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 156,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 420,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,490,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.