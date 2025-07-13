Analysts Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) PT at $1.39

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.39.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $0.70 to $0.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Shares of ChargePoint stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $97.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 131.65% and a negative net margin of 65.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 141,053 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,336,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 85,516 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

