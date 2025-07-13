Prism Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Prism Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prism Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 19.0%

BATS IEFA opened at $83.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

