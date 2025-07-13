TruNorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 806 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Fiserv by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $165.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.77 and a 52-week high of $238.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.19. The firm has a market cap of $91.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FI has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $237.00 price objective on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.23.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,600. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. The trade was a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

