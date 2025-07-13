Pointe Capital Management LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $110.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

