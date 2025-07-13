Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Shares Acquired by Peregrine Investment Management Inc.

Peregrine Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 85.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,210 shares during the period. Astera Labs accounts for about 6.7% of Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peregrine Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 354.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,211,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,582 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Astera Labs by 2,328.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,922,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Astera Labs by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,644,000 after acquiring an additional 792,153 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Astera Labs by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 418.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,674,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,721,000 after buying an additional 1,351,007 shares in the last quarter. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Astera Labs Stock Down 1.2%

Astera Labs stock opened at $95.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 435.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.15. Astera Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $60,004.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,637.86. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $16,270,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 695,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,533,950. This trade represents a 19.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,965,984 shares of company stock valued at $178,631,873.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.