Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Boosted by TruNorth Capital Management LLC

TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,835,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,995 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 9.0% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $36,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,550,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054,059 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,506,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,919,622 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

