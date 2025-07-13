Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NPV opened at $11.31 on Friday. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

