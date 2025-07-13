Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 3,869 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 729,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Code Waechter LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 99,198 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rogco LP now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,512,000. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 91.1% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 35,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial raised U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $47.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

