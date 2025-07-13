Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.2%

NXN stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.