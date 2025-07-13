Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Down 0.2%
NXN stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Delta Air Lines Could Reach New Highs in 2025—And Here’s Why
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.