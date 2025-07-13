Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Trading Up 3.8% – Should You Buy?

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.53. 244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

