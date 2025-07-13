Nuveen California Municipal Va (NCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Stock Down 0.1%

NCA stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52. Nuveen California Municipal Va has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Va stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Va (NYSE:NCA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.44% of Nuveen California Municipal Va worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Municipal Va Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

