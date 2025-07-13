Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $6.47.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
