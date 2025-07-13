Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th.

Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $6.47.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

