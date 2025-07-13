NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 205.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.73.

NYSE:NEE opened at $74.35 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.72 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.35 and a 200-day moving average of $70.22. The firm has a market cap of $153.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 85.02%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

