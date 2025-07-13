SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Shares Purchased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,393 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,379,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,228,000 after acquiring an additional 596,105 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 899,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,729,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $25.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $26.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

