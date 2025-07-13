Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after buying an additional 175,035 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after buying an additional 1,736,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,599,867,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,658,132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,894,673,000 after purchasing an additional 602,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $258.23 on Friday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.86. The company has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.69, for a total transaction of $611,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,862,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,222,910,942.33. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $106,251.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,922.55. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,284 shares of company stock worth $9,444,537 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $404.00 target price (up previously from $393.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.