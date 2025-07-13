Legacy Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Legacy Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Legacy Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 121,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.44 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $48.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.55.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

