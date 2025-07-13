MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,906 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,906 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 0.6% of MQS Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

DHI stock opened at $136.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.44 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

