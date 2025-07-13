Isthmus Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Avient worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $8,344,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Avient by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Avient by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Avient by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of AVNT opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. Avient Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $54.68.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AVNT

Avient Profile

(Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.