Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 6,671 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mosaic worth $5,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $38.23.

Insider Activity

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mosaic from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mosaic from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

