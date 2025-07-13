Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,824 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $23,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 208.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CEO John C. Plant sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $125,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 236,544 shares in the company, valued at $37,127,946.24. The trade was a 77.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $179.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.67. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

