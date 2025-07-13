High Note Wealth LLC Sells 494 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

High Note Wealth LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,086 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $8,644,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 72,975.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 2,985 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $234,829.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,241,809.51. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 23,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,825,935.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,677.94. This trade represents a 34.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,183 shares of company stock valued at $23,490,942 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

