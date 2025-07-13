FDx Advisors Inc. Has $449,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in AT&T by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $26.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.