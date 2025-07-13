Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,951 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,345,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 640,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after buying an additional 57,562 shares during the period. Citrine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Citrine Capital LLC now owns 315,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after buying an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 301,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 273,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSI opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $749.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of -0.99. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.99.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

