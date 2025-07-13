Cwm LLC Sells 1,275,911 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275,911 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.28% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $153,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 75,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 456,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 15.0%

Shares of EFG opened at $110.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $112.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

