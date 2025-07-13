Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,466,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $67,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,088,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,664.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 262,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after acquiring an additional 122,147 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,803.2% in the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,536,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $25.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.41. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $29.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.