Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Martyn Clark Buys 79 Shares

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark acquired 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.54) per share, with a total value of £148.52 ($200.35).
Martyn Clark also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 10th, Martyn Clark acquired 83 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £149.40 ($201.54).
- On Friday, April 25th, Martyn Clark sold 8,030 shares of Crest Nicholson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.33), for a total value of £13,891.90 ($18,739.92).
Crest Nicholson Price Performance
LON CRST opened at GBX 187 ($2.52) on Friday. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 140.10 ($1.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 270.80 ($3.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £479.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.76.
Crest Nicholson Company Profile
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
