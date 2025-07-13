Share Repurchase Plan Authorized by Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Board

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 10th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oxford Metrics Price Performance

Shares of LON OMG opened at GBX 48.70 ($0.66) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 53.09. Oxford Metrics has a 1-year low of GBX 46.82 ($0.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.96 ($1.34). The firm has a market capitalization of £60.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

Get Oxford Metrics alerts:

Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The company reported GBX 0.12 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Oxford Metrics had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 4.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Metrics will post 2.8794949 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics is a smart sensing and software company that enables the interface between the real world and its virtual twin. Our smart sensing technology helps over 10,000 customers in more than 70 countries, including all of the world’s top 10 games companies and all of the top 20 universities worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Metrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Metrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.