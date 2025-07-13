Plum Acquisition Corp, IV’s Lock-Up Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PLMKU)

Plum Acquisition Corp, IV’s (NASDAQ:PLMKU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 14th. Plum Acquisition Corp, IV had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Plum Acquisition Corp, IV Stock Performance

PLMKU stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp, IV has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plum Acquisition Corp, IV

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp, IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp, IV in the first quarter worth $505,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp, IV in the first quarter worth $1,010,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp, IV in the first quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp, IV during the first quarter worth $2,525,000.

Plum Acquisition Corp, IV Company Profile

We are a blank check company, incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

