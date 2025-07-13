Insider Selling: Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV) Insider Sells £34,700 in Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.68), for a total value of £34,700 ($46,809.66).
Frontier Developments Trading Up 1.4%
FDEV opened at GBX 362 ($4.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £139.06 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. Frontier Developments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 175.60 ($2.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 365 ($4.92). The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.78.
About Frontier Developments
At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.
We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Frontier Developments
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Power Solutions International Poised for 75% Upside
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Why Wall Street Is Betting on These 3 Comeback Stocks
- Trading Halts Explained
- Smart Investors Are Watching These 3 Undervalued Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.