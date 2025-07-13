3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 155 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

3EDGE Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 527,197.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,228,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,371 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $300,169,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 378,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,390,000 after purchasing an additional 269,180 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $126,105,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 371.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 86,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock opened at $579.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $558.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.76. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

