Omega Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Omega Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 236,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 48,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 197,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 46,457 shares during the period.

CMF stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

