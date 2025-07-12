Blue Square Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,055,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IBMO opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $25.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of AMT-free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2026. IBMO was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

