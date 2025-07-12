Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 393,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after buying an additional 32,133 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 32,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 17.1%

BATS:EYLD opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

