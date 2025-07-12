Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.95 and a one year high of $84.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.99.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

