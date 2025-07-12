Berbice Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $585,479,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,676,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $566,124,000 after purchasing an additional 438,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,610,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,885,000 after purchasing an additional 752,275 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3,214.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,378,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $578,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,978,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,377,000 after acquiring an additional 44,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock opened at $106.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.87 and a 52-week high of $148.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.38. The company has a market capitalization of $254.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Arete cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital set a $176.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

