Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC

Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1,507.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,055 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Mile Advisory increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $56.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

