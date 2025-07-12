Auour Investments LLC Has $5.81 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Auour Investments LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.1% of Auour Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 19.0%

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99. The stock has a market cap of $142.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

