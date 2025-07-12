Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.02. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $117.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

