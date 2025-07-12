IFC Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

IFC Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.4% of IFC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 175.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $387,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $282.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

