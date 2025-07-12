Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Martin Capital Advisors LLP

Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,336.54, for a total transaction of $387,596.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 9,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,329.11, for a total value of $12,856,481.03. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,669.34. The trade was a 96.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,245.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $587.04 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,221.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,049.04.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,214.52.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

