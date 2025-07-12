Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Asset Management LLC

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $793.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $766.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.88 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

