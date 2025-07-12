American Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

American Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,660 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,814,000 after purchasing an additional 195,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth about $1,109,720,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in GE Vernova by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,630,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,126,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEV opened at $538.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $476.87 and its 200 day moving average is $389.56. The company has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.86. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.01 and a 12-month high of $546.65.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $422.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.38.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

